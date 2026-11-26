State Street Corp cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,804,366 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,748,174 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.66% of Fidelity National Financial worth $378,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,882,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,943 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 885,109 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,819 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 711,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 74.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 688,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 293,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Get FNF alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FNF stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Fidelity National Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. NYSE: FNF is a provider of title insurance and related services for real estate transactions. Through its title operations, the company offers title searches and insurance, escrow and closing services, and other support for buyers, sellers, lenders, and real estate professionals. FNF also provides annuity and life insurance products through its F&G business. These offerings include fixed and fixed-indexed annuities and life insurance designed to help individuals and institutions address retirement and financial-protection needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report