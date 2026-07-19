Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,950 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 103,020 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,264,070,000 after buying an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,869,507,000 after acquiring an additional 172,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $744,134,000 after acquiring an additional 514,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $561,500,000 after acquiring an additional 448,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $495,956,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.77.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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