Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,302 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,569 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 43,105,207 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,842,357,000 after buying an additional 7,830,710 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $155,969,000 after buying an additional 2,852,118 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 49.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,609,169 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $303,929,000 after buying an additional 1,518,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,575 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $201,294,000 after buying an additional 1,037,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32,832.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 843,390 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $55,613,000 after buying an additional 840,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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