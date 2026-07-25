Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,093 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 133,529 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.68.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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