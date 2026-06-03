Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,289 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 27,632 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,469 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41,974 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 993,215 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $66,009,000 after acquiring an additional 352,690 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,014 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 21,240 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.5%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report).

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