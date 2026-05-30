Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Buys New Position in BlackRock $BLK

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,069 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $259,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CICC Research lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,269.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,045.88 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,029.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,053.69. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $917.39 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here