Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Buys New Shares in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,958 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $186.87 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.37. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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