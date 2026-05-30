Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Buys Shares of 3,249 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,249 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,247,762,000 after buying an additional 631,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,557,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,315,086 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,255,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,088,209 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,386 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $905,313,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Rentals Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $996.99 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $854.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.69. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $681.98 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,006.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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