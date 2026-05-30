Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,718 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $525.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly reinstated a Buy rating on Intuit, which can help support sentiment and signal that Wall Street still sees long-term value in the shares.

Bank of America reportedly reinstated a rating on Intuit, which can help support sentiment and signal that Wall Street still sees long-term value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Intuit expanded Mailchimp AI tools and integrations , including Analytics AI and connections with platforms like Shopify, Canva, Wix, WooCommerce, and Claude, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative and small-business software momentum. Article: Intuit Expands Mailchimp AI Tools And Integrations For Small Business Growth

Intuit expanded , including Analytics AI and connections with platforms like Shopify, Canva, Wix, WooCommerce, and Claude, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative and small-business software momentum. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting how Intuit is overcoming fears of AI disruption may reassure investors that AI is acting more as a tailwind than a threat to its core software franchises. Article: Here’s How Intuit (INTU) is Overcoming the Fears of AI Disruption

Commentary highlighting how may reassure investors that AI is acting more as a tailwind than a threat to its core software franchises. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Intuit vs. PayPal frame INTU as a strong fintech/software contender, but they are more of an industry comparison than a direct catalyst. Article: Intuit vs. PayPal: Which Fintech Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Articles comparing frame INTU as a strong fintech/software contender, but they are more of an industry comparison than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is also getting more analyst and investor attention after its earnings call and recent coverage, but these items mainly keep the stock in focus rather than changing the fundamental story.

Intuit is also getting more analyst and investor attention after its earnings call and recent coverage, but these items mainly keep the stock in focus rather than changing the fundamental story. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and a securities-fraud investigation were announced, alleging possible pricing-related issues and false or misleading statements. That legal pressure could weigh on the shares and keep volatility elevated. Article: INTU Securities News: Intuit Investigated for Securities Fraud Over Pricing Issues

Multiple law firms and a securities-fraud investigation were announced, alleging possible pricing-related issues and false or misleading statements. That legal pressure could weigh on the shares and keep volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: Argus lowered its price target on Intuit to $480 from $580 after the company reduced guidance, suggesting some near-term caution despite keeping a Buy rating.

Intuit Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $331.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.50 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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