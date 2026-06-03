Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Makes New $29.20 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $29,199,000. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Broadcom by 499.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after buying an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $924,858,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $488.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.31 and a 200 day moving average of $359.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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