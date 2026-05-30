Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Purchases New Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,869 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,085. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.16 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $108.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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