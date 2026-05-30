Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Takes $2.76 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,989,104,000 after buying an additional 5,584,930 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,638,000. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,946,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $247,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,307 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,651,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,165,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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