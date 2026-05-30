Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore raised Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on Aflac and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Aflac from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aflac from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Key Stories Impacting Aflac

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock's fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.60%.The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Aflac's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 1,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $202,831.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,540,938.83. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $648,897.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,663.97. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 910,436 shares of company stock valued at $103,126,371 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aflac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aflac wasn't on the list.

While Aflac currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here