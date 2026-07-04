Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys 6,215 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,521,691 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,763,824,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,133,231 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,482,785,000 after purchasing an additional 318,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,443,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $853,372,000 after purchasing an additional 108,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $426.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.60.

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FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $313.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.60. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $345.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.07 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,146 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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