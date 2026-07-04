Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys 99,764 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) by 141.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,076 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,764 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Progyny worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progyny by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,243,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,688 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Progyny by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,693,393 shares of the company's stock worth $45,734,000 after buying an additional 859,289 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,917,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 79.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company's stock worth $33,904,000 after buying an additional 696,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 37.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts: Sign Up

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.46 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.23%.Progyny's revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Progyny from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $137,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,856.82. This represents a 37.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa B. Cummings sold 9,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $239,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 73,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,275. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,916 shares of company stock valued at $939,875. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progyny, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progyny wasn't on the list.

While Progyny currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here