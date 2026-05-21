Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys New Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,469 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $202.51 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company's 50-day moving average is $151.18 and its 200 day moving average is $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.70%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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