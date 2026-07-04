Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,997 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,195,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $246,725,000 after buying an additional 569,388 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 148.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,494 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,287,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $557,146,000 after acquiring an additional 215,659 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $291.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $316.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.56.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The firm's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Clean Harbors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $302.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Further Reading

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