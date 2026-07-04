Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $5.35 Million in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,665 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.09% of Archrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Archrock by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AROC stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 21.45%.The business had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Archrock's payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Archrock from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Archrock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archrock

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 359,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,607.10. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,260,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,595,968.26. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,907,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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