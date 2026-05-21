Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,718 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 185.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company's stock worth $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company's stock worth $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock worth $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $253.37 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day moving average of $288.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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