Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,165 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.29% of Andersons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,219 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 271,451 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 262.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 273,377 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 198,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 105.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,257 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 142,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104,260 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Andersons from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Andersons from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Andersons news, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,329,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,310.84. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $634,891.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,725.62. The trade was a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,438. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Andersons Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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