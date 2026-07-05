Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,120 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Donaldson by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the sale, the director owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Donaldson's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Donaldson's payout ratio is 34.41%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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