Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Gold.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,408,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,971,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,019,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold.com alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price objective on Gold.com in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gold.com news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,639.16. The trade was a 58.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 58,536 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $2,523,486.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,000. This represents a 41.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 730,338 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,096. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gold.com Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:GOLD opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $42.51. Gold.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Gold.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gold.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold.com wasn't on the list.

While Gold.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here