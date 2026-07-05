Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Reduces Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. reduced its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN - Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 410,704 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 71,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 16,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stevanato Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STVN

Stevanato Group Trading Down 0.1%

STVN opened at €18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is €17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.16. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €12.89 and a one year high of €28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported €0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of €0.12 by (€0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.76%.The business had revenue of €273.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 31.0%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. sold 1,493 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total transaction of €25,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately €639,576.16. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Karen Flynn sold 1,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of €17.09, for a total transaction of €25,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately €98,387.13. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,972 shares of company stock worth $102,061. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

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