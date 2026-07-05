Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company's stock.

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Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The business had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently -4,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Further Reading

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