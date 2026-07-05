Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Trims Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 27,972 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 360,283 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.00.

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Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $46.24 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Further Reading

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