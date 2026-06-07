Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys Shares of 1,112,203 Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,112,203 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $106,683,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.31% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,109 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,496 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.19 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,926. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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