Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $121.46 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 50,539 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.00% of Houlihan Lokey worth $121,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $18,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.41 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.16). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business had revenue of $635.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $191.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLI

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $941,378.90. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $71,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,700. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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