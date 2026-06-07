Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 259,551 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,931 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 259,551 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.29% of Ryanair worth $110,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,465,187 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,250,932,000 after buying an additional 1,002,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,738,934 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,851,043,000 after buying an additional 2,626,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,538 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $191,291,000 after purchasing an additional 376,145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 645,657.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,789,672 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Ryanair by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,467,028 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ryanair

In related news, insider David Patrick Dpo O'brien sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $210,160.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,489.83. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $233,387.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $456,475.50. The trade was a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 111,607 shares of company stock worth $2,918,397 in the last quarter.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $74.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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