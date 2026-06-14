Fieldview Capital Management LLC Buys 14,079 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Itron worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,875,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $731,809,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $106,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Itron by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 999,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $124,545,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $73,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $80.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The company's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $26,914.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,167. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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