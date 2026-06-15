Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,515 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "positive" rating and a $423.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,725.70. The trade was a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $104,344.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,320.02. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $386.85 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $368.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.58. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.68 and a 12-month high of $407.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Woodward's payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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