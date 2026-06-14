Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,065 shares of the casino operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises 0.8% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.91.

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Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.70 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report).

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