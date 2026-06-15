Fieldview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 17.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,165 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the company's stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, EVP Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $181,152.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,499.70. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 8,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $386,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,577,780.80. This represents a 13.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,977. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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