Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 116,599 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,930 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,599 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $23,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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