Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566,745 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 1,318,159 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $500,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 9,746 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,900,873 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $955,224,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $229.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.71.

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Oracle Trading Down 0.1%

ORCL opened at $213.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $179.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.26. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Article Title

Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Article Title

Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Article Title

Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Article Title

RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Article Title

Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes broader tech-sector weakness and insider selling, adding to the cautious tone around ORCL heading into earnings. Article Title

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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