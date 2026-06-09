Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,128 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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