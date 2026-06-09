Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,883 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,682 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.09% of Datadog worth $42,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst-writeups this morning highlighted Datadog as a buy candidate, reinforcing the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s growth outlook. Zacks article

Multiple analyst-writeups this morning highlighted Datadog as a buy candidate, reinforcing the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance preview says investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” suggesting an upcoming catalyst or event that could move the stock, though the article details are not yet clear. Yahoo Finance article

A Yahoo Finance preview says investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” suggesting an upcoming catalyst or event that could move the stock, though the article details are not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has emphasized Datadog’s strong year-to-date rally and improved growth narrative after its beat-and-raise earnings report, which continues to support the stock’s premium valuation. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary has emphasized Datadog’s strong year-to-date rally and improved growth narrative after its beat-and-raise earnings report, which continues to support the stock’s premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been a drag on sentiment: Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares, cutting her stake by more than 80%, adding to a cluster of recent executive sales at Datadog. SEC filing

Datadog Stock Down 1.0%

DDOG opened at $231.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 609.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp raised Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $212.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total value of $1,271,820.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,409.92. This trade represents a 80.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total transaction of $3,041,836.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,771 shares in the company, valued at $65,755,472.59. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,092,745 shares of company stock worth $208,588,211. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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