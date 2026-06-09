Fiera Capital Corp Has $17.62 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,810 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in DoorDash were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $152.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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