Fiera Capital Corp Has $33.95 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,603 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $33,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,044 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $1,743,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,550,631.25. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $337,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 127,586 shares in the company, valued at $43,058,999.14. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 176,046 shares of company stock worth $65,830,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $394.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $416.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $335.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.41.

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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