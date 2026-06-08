Fiera Capital Corp Has $71.97 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,117 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.22% of Comfort Systems USA worth $71,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at $131,244,986.31. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,969.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE FIX opened at $1,841.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,735.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.16 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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