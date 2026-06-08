Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,384 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 499,941 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.49% of Chewy worth $66,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,238.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,236,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Chewy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Chewy from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chewy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $108,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,248. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,675 shares of company stock worth $2,459,955. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Chewy has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $48.62. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 53.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.Chewy's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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