Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 73,131 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,712 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,131 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.58% of Molina Healthcare worth $54,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $191.16 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $179.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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