Fiera Capital Corp Sells 68,024 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,682 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 68,024 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Visa were worth $175,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $324.03 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.53 and a 200 day moving average of $324.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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