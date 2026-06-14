Fifth Lane Capital LP Purchases New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Clearwater Analytics comprises approximately 1.0% of Fifth Lane Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CWAN opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,236,814.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,415,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,691,732.20. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 14,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $349,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,594.20. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 194,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,362 over the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clearwater Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clearwater Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Clearwater Analytics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here