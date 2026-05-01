Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 11,946 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,517 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $91,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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