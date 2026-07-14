Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 179,157 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 311.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,740 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 179,157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in General Motors were worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GM opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Read Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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