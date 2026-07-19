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Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 18,592 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
DICK'S Sporting Goods logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2,341.6% in the first quarter, buying 18,592 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 19,386 shares worth about $3.84 million.
  • Institutional interest in DICK'S remains strong, with several large investors recently adding positions and hedge funds/institutions now owning 89.83% of the company’s stock.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods reported mixed quarterly results: earnings per share slightly missed expectations, while revenue topped estimates; the company also paid a $1.25 quarterly dividend and has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus with an average price target of $254.71.
  • Five stocks we like better than DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 2,341.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,371,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $192,639,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 642,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 470,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 8,305.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452,271 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $83,895,000 after purchasing an additional 446,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.3%

DKS stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $244.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.51.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.71.

Get Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

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