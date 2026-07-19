Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 23,622 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 189.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,113 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company's stock worth $889,141,000 after acquiring an additional 319,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock worth $371,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,719,303 shares of the company's stock worth $334,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,852 shares of the company's stock worth $224,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts: Sign Up

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $125.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.71 and a one year high of $142.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar Tree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar Tree wasn't on the list.

While Dollar Tree currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here