Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 24,316 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 7,194.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,123 shares of the company's stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,721,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $174.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $148.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $166.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Vail Resorts's payout ratio is 201.82%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Further Reading

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