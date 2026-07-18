Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 256,082 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 2,675.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,920 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

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Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.33%.The firm had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is 101.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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