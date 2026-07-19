Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 30,355 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 1,222.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 169.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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AptarGroup Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ATR opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report).

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